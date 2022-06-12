Who is Chunkz? Meet the Soccer Aid 2022 player and YouTube star

Now in its 16th year, Soccer Aid will be raising money once again for UNICEF UK, with Dermot O'Leary and Alex Scott returning to host the match, which is going ahead at the London Stadium this year.

ITV's annual charity event Soccer Aid returns to our screens this month, with celebrities and ex-footballers from England taking on those from across the globe in a game of footie.

With the likes of Liam Payne, Aitch and recent CBE Damian Lewis set to take on Usain Bolt, Noah Beck, Martin Compston and Heather O'Reilly, this year's Soccer Aid line-up mixes big names in music and acting with former football stars.

Playing for the England team this year is Chunkz – the YouTube personality who'll be returning for his third year at Soccer Aid – but who is he?

Here's everything you need to know about Chunkz.

Who is Chunkz?

Age: 26

Job: YouTube personality

Team: England

Chunkz is a social media star who is best known for his videos on his YouTube channel, which boasts 2.29 million subscribers.

Chunkz, whose real name is Amin Mohammed, began posting videos – which included vlogs, challenges and pranks – to his channel in 2015 and went on to form a duo with comedian Yung Filly.

He has since released his own music with Yung Filly, including the singles Clean Up and Hold, and appeared in the music video for Big Shaq's Man's Not Hot.

As for his TV career, Chunkz has co-hosted Sky Sports show #SaturdaySocial since 2020 and hosted the 2020 MOBO Awards alongside Maya Jama. He is also a presented on ITV2 show Bad Chefs and previously competed in the last two Soccer Aid tournaments.

Chunkz will be playing on the England team at Soccer Aid 2022 alongside the likes of Sir Mo Farah, Liam Payne, Lucien Laviscount, Fara Williams and Gary Neville.

When does Soccer Aid 2022 start?

Soccer Aid kicks off on Sunday 12th June with the celebrity match taking place at 7:30pm, airing on ITV.

This year's match will be taking place at the London Stadium – home to Premier League team West Ham.

Two teams made up of celebrities and footballers will be going head to head on Sunday, with one team representing England and another team representing the Rest of the World.

Soccer Aid will air on ITV on Sunday 12th June 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide.