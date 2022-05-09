Almost 45,000 fans poured into the Stadium of Light on Friday to watch Ross Stewart seize on a Sam Hutchinson mistake to nudge the hosts into a first-leg lead.

It's advantage Sunderland ahead of their League One play-off semi-final second leg showdown with Sheffield Wednesday at a packed-out Hillsborough.

A capacity crowd close to 35,000 is expected to descend on the home of the Owls tonight and they will be willing their men to overturn the narrow deficit and make their home advantage count.

Sheffield Wednesday were the only team with a better League One home record than Sunderland in 2021/22. Darren Moore's side only lost two league games at Hillsborough all season.

The terms 'well poised' and 'finely balanced' will be thrown around liberally in the build-up to the huge encounter this evening and it's hard to see a firm favourite. Expect a cracking evening of football with the winner to book their place against Wycombe in the final at Wembley.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland?

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland will take place on Monday 9th May 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland will kick off at 7:45pm.

The League One play-offs will come to a head at Wembley where the winner of this tie will take on Wycombe.

What TV channel is Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland team news

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Dean, Hutchinson, Storey; Palmer, Byers, Bannan, Luongo, Johnson; Windass, Gregory.

Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; Wright, Batth, Cirkin; Gooch, Matete, Evans, O'Nien, Roberts; Pritchard; Stewart.

Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland odds

Our prediction: Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland

Sunderland will be far happier with their performance than Wednesday, but the visitors may – ironically – be more pleased with the result given the display.

The Black Cats dominated for 70 minutes before a late flurry from the visitors, meaning there's a general feeling that Sunderland somewhat let them off the hook. They should be heading into this one with a greater lead.

Expect a much-improved Sheffield Wednesday on Monday night, but don't underestimate Sunderland who, under Alex Neil, are undefeated in 14 games and have only conceded two goals in a game once during that streak.

Our prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sunderland (11/2 at bet365).

