Wigan lead the way but haven't won any of their last five games. They're two points clear of Rotherham and only need a draw against Shrewsbury to guarantee automatic promotion.

League One draws to a screeching close this weekend with all teams in action and nothing yet decided going into the final day.

MK Dons are the third team on the hunt for automatic promotion and a victory would certainly put them in contention.

The next four teams down are separated by just two points, but must be condensed into just three play-off places on Saturday.

Sunderland are the form team, unbeaten in 12, though Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Wycombe will be determined to squeeze into the play-off spot.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the League One play-offs including dates, kick-off times and how to watch the games live on TV.

When are the League One play-offs?

The League One play-off semi-finals take place on four separate dates between Thursday 5th May 2022 and Monday 9th May 2022. You can check out the full list below.

The play-off final will take place at 3pm on Saturday 21st May 2022, when one team will be admitted to the Championship for the 2022/23 season.

League One play-off dates and TV schedule

All UK time.

First leg

Thursday 5th May

6th v 3rd (7:45pm) Sky Sports TBC

Friday 6th May

5th v 4th (7:45pm) Sky Sports TBC

Second leg

Sunday 8th May

3rd v 6th (6:30pm) Sky Sports TBC

Monday 9th May

4th v 5th (7:45pm) Sky Sports TBC

League One play-off final date

Sunday 21stMay

TBC v TBC (3pm) Sky Sports TBC

League One play-offs on TV and live stream

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Specific channels and coverage details will be confirmed and updated in the TV schedule above.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

Sky Sports customers can live stream the matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

