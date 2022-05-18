The Black Cats will be backed by a 44,000-strong sea of red and white at Wembley as they bid to end their four-year stint in League One – a division they had only spent one season in prior to 2018.

Sunderland and Wycombe face off in the League One play-off final this weekend as they battle to reach the Championship.

Boss Alex Neil has his side rocking in the form table with a 15-game undefeated streak under their belt, but they face a stern test this Saturday.

Wycombe are notoriously shrewd operators. The Chairboys rarely dominate any stats tables, particularly attacking ones, but they simply find a way through teams of all abilities.

Gareth Ainsworth has inspired his men to the Championship before and will be determined to do so again. He will take great heart from his side's 2020 play-off final victory over Oxford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Wycombe on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Sunderland v Wycombe?

Sunderland v Wycombe will take place on Saturday 21st May 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sunderland v Wycombe will kick off at 3pm.

The EFL play-offs continue to rumble on across the Championship and League Two, culminating in finals next weekend.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Wycombe on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Sunderland v Wycombe online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Sunderland v Wycombe team news

Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; Wright, Batth, Cirkin; Gooch, Evans, O'Nien, Clarke; Pritchard; Roberts, Stewart.

Wycombe predicted XI: Stockdale; McCarthy, Stewart, Tafazolli, Jacobson; Gape, Scowen; McCleary, Horgan, Obita; Vokes.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Sunderland v Wycombe odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sunderland (11/10) Draw (12/5) Wycombe (12/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Sunderland v Wycombe

On paper, Sunderland could stake a claim for boasting the best squad in the division.

Their form dropped off radically as the top brass took almost two weeks to replace Lee Johnson with Neil earlier in the year, but since the former Preston boss arrived on Wearside, he has steadily overseen a building train of momentum

However, famously, football isn't played on paper. Wycombe are as organised a unit as you're likely to find in the Football League and will hold firm against any onslaught that comes their way.

Neil's Sunderland have the quality and the match-winners to get the job done, but they simply must win the physical battles early on, keep their composure in the first half and slowly ramp up the pressure until their valiant hosts show cracks.

Our prediction: Sunderland 1-0 Wycombe (11/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.