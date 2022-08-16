It's been a strong start to life back in the second tier for Alex Neil's side, who have won once and drawn twice so far in the league in 2022/23, but they will reflect on Saturday's 2-2 draw with QPR with disappointment given they were two goals up until in the 86th minute.

Newly-promoted Sunderland will be hoping to keep their unbeaten Championship record intact when they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United on Wednesday evening.

R's keeper Seny Dieng's stunning stoppage-time equaliser was a moment few EFL fans are likely to forget – though Black Cats supporters will likely be keen to put it out of their minds.

Watch Sheffield United v Sunderland on Sky Sports

Four points from three games is not the start that the Premier League-chasing Blades will have been hoping for but given they've faced two promotion rivals in Watford and Middlesbrough, Paul Heckingbottom is unlikely to be too disappointed.

Sander Berge is fit and has been firing in the opening weeks of the new campaign, scoring twice in three games, though rumours about a move away before the end of the current transfer window continue to circle.

United have a lengthy injury list to deal with as well but their squad is hardly short in quality and they'll be determined to make it two wins in two at Bramall Lane this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is Sheffield United v Sunderland?

Sheffield United v Sunderland will take place on Wednesday 17th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Sunderland will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Sheffield United v Sunderland team news

Sheffield United predicted XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Norrington-Davies; Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Lowe; Berge, Brewster, Ndiaye

Sunderland predicted XI: Patterson; Wright, Batth, Cirkin; Gooch, O'Nien, Evans, Clarke; Pritchard; Stewart, Simms

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Sheffield United v Sunderland odds

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Sunderland

Sunderland have made a confident return to the Championship so far but this is their biggest test yet. Only Fulham and Middlesbrough won more second-tier home games than Heckingbottom's side last season and they put Millwall to the sword at Bramall Lane earlier this month.

A host of defensive injuries means that there could be opportunities for the Black Cats' in-form forward duo Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, particularly with Alex Pritchard having made a fast start to the season, but with Dan Ballard ruled out due to a fractured foot, the visitors will be forced into a change at the back themselves.

While United still don't know who their first choice number nine is, it's Berge and Iliman Ndiaye that should worry Sunderland most.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Sunderland (15/2 at bet365)

