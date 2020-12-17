For reference, Derby County had six points on the board at the same point during their infamous 2007/08 season during which they racked up the lowest points tally in history with just 11.

Manchester United don't find themselves in the same peril, but relatively speaking, alarm bells are sounding out at Old Trafford following the club's meek exit from the Champions League last week.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure to pick up consistent victories against teams they're expected to beat and, while a goalless draw against Man City at the weekend did represent some kind of progress, more is required to transform their season.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Utd v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Utd v Man Utd on TV?

Sheffield Utd v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 17th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield Utd v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

There's a full round of Premier League games taking place this week including Liverpool v Tottenham.

How to live stream Sheffield Utd v Man Utd online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 7:30pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Sheffield Utd v Man Utd team news

Sheffield Utd: Jack O'Connell is the only confirmed absentee, but the situation isn't looking good for Oli McBurnie who left the field at the weekend with a shoulder problem.

Boss Chris Wilder will be glad to have all the help he can get in terms of a full squad as he seeks to find a solution to his team's woes.

Man Utd: Edinson Cavani is the only injury doubt for Solskjaer, though he wouldn't be expected to start anyway.

Anthony Martial could come back into the XI while Juan Mata and Donny van de Beek will also hope to be given game time.

Our prediction: Sheffield Utd v Man Utd

First, let's just address the fact that this is a game that Manchester United absolutely could lose.

Sheffield United with one point to their name as Christmas approaches, against the Red Devils who are in the middle of their standard 'winning run to make you feel like everything's alright, horrible run of form to remind you it's not' cycle.

We doubt anyone would raise an eyebrow if Solskjaer's men lost this one, but on paper they should stroll through at a canter. The sheer quality of Bruno Fernandes will see them through.

Our prediction: Sheffield Utd 0-3 Man Utd

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.