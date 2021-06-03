Scotland Euro 2020 team guide – Fixtures, key players, predictions

Scotland are back at a major international tournament for the first time since the 1998 World Cup and this new generation of players has a point to prove as the nation seeks to reach the knockout stage of Euro 2020 fixtures taking place in the summer of 2021.

Scotland have been drawn against England in Group D, as well as Czech Republic and 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. This will be no easy task for boss Steve Clarke but the Scots appear more than prepared for the challenge.

Their build-up to the tournament included a thrilling 2-2 draw with Netherlands in Portugal, where Clarke was able to experiment with his squad ahead of their first Euro 2020 clash of the tournament against the Czechs.

Wembley will play host to England v Scotland on a Friday night later this June and London is likely to be rocking. Can Scotland avenge the defeat England inflicted upon them at Euro ’96 on the same ground? And will we be watching this exciting side in the knockout stages?

RadioTimes.com brings you the full Scotland team guide for Euro 2020 including fixtures, the squad, key players and more.

When are Scotland playing next?

Scotland’s first fixture at Euro 2020 will see them face Czech Republic in a key clash on Monday 14th June 2021.

The match kicks off at 2pm (UK time) and will be shown live on BBC One and online via iPlayer.

Hampden Park in Glasgow will host the game, meaning Scotland are effectively playing a home fixture. Around 12,000 spectators will be permitted to watch the game from the stands – roughly 25 percent of the capacity of this famous old ground.

Scotland fixtures

Monday 14th June

Game 1 – Group D: Scotland v Czech Republic (2pm)

Friday 18th June

Game 2 – Group D: England v Scotland (8pm)

Tuesday 22nd June

Game 3 – Group D: Croatia v Scotland (8pm)

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon (Hearts), David Marshall (Derby), Jon McLaughlin (Rangers)

Defenders: Liam Cooper (Leeds), Declan Gallagher (Motherwell), Grant Hanley (Norwich), Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (Nottingham Forest), Stephen O’Donnell (Motherwell), Nathan Patterson (Rangers), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Greg Taylor (Celtic), Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Southampton), Ryan Christie (Celtic), John Fleck (Sheffield United), Billy Gilmour (Chelsea), John McGinn (Aston Villa), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), David Turnbull (Celtic)

Forwards: Ché Adams (Southampton), Lyndon Dykes (QPR), James Forrest (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United), Kevin Nisbet (Hibernian)

Scotland manager

Steve Clarke

Having enjoyed plenty of success as assistant manager under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea in the mid-2000s, Clarke earned his first managerial job at West Brom in 2012. He moved north of the border to manage Kilmarnock in 2017 and spent two years at Rugby Park before accepting the Scotland job.

Clarke arguably has a team unity that is greater than the sum of its parts. Scotland are out to prove doubters wrong this summer and the boss will demand they set the tempo early against the Czech Republic in their opening game. Whether he can inspire the Scots to a win over England remains to be seen.

Scotland key player

Kieran Tierney

Arsenal and former Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney is arguably the best in his position in the Premier League right now. The 23-year-old is a disciplined defender who can bomb forward with plenty of energy for a full 90 minutes. His presence in this Scotland defence will be key, especially if they opt for five at the back – as they did to reasonable success against the Dutch in a pre-tournament friendly.

Tierney’s partnership with Andrew Robertson down the left is where Scotland will likely create most chances. Between the two of them they have the experience, temperament and quality to handle any opposition attack. Don’t be surprised if we see the pair overlapping each other when in possession.

Scotland predictions

Firepower is potentially the biggest issue for Scotland but Clarke has Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes to call upon, so the boss will be banking on his midfielders and set-piece takers to lay balls on a plate for the two strikers.

Scotland will hope to beat Czech Republic and claim at least a point off either England or Croatia. Earning four points could be enough to edge through as a third-place team in the group stage, which would then see Scotland come up against a group winner.

The last-16 is therefore the farthest Scotland can realistically hope to progress. However, as we saw with Wales at Euro 2016, team spirit can take a country a long way. And perhaps the Scots will prove us wrong this summer!

Prediction: Last-16 exit

