Thursday's clash kicks off O'Neill's second stint in charge of Northern Ireland following his departure from Stoke last year. The 53-year-old previously spent nine years in charge of his country from 2011-2020.

Northern Ireland kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign on Thursday as Michael O'Neill's men travel to San Marino.

Northern Ireland have a great chance of qualifying for Euro 2024 and they're in a group with Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

The away side can kick off their campaign with a win considering San Marino haven't won a game since 2004.

San Marino are ranked 211th in the FIFA rankings and their biggest win came in a 1-0 victory against Liechtenstein in 2004, so Northern Ireland will be confident of picking up their first win of the year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch San Marino v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is San Marino v Northern Ireland?

San Marino v Northern Ireland will take place on Thursday 23rd March 2023.

San Marino v Northern Ireland kick-off time

San Marino v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is San Marino v Northern Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 7:15pm.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream San Marino v Northern Ireland online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to San Marino v Northern Ireland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster.

San Marino v Northern Ireland odds

San Marino v Northern Ireland prediction

This is a case of how many will Northern Ireland score on Thursday night.

San Marino haven't won since 2004 so it will likely be a comfortable night for Northern Ireland in Michael O'Neill's first game since returning to the dugout.

Our prediction: San Marino 0-4 Northern Ireland (5/1 at bet365)

