What channel is Real Madrid v Liverpool Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool will hope to take a first-leg advantage back to Anfield when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The Reds thrashed RB Leipzig 4-0 over two legs to book their date with Spanish giants Real – the team that beat Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Champions League final back in 2018.

Klopp and his troops will be out for revenge in one of the most eagerly anticipated Champions League fixtures of the season.

Real are labouring third in La Liga and are six points behind Atletico Madrid in the battle for the Spanish title – and so a focus towards Europe may be witnessed over the coming weeks.

They come into this game having just played Eibar in the Spanish top flight and have an El Clasico date with Barcelona coming up this weekend.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Real Madrid v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Real Madrid v Liverpool on TV?

Real Madrid v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 6th April 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Real Madrid v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Bayern Munich v PSG, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Liverpool online

Real Madrid v Liverpool team news

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Vazquez, Varane, Nacho, Mendy, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Jota, Mane.

Real Madrid v Liverpool odds

Our prediction: Real Madrid v Liverpool

This is the first time these sides have clashed since the 2018 Champions League final and Liverpool will certainly be out for revenge – but don’t be surprised if Klopp tries to keep things tight in this first leg.

The likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be relied upon to carry the Reds attacks forward, while Klopp will pray his creaky defence holds out.

Real have the firepower to frighten any team but it will likely be Luka Modric who is the biggest influence in this game. If the Reds can pin the Croatian down then half their task will be solved. Still, coming away from the Bernabeu with even an away goal would be something to grasp onto.

Our prediction: Real Madrid 2-1 Liverpool (9/1 at bet365)

