Celtic picked up their second point of the group stages last week with a 1-1 draw at home against Shakhtar Donetsk, however, they needed to win to have any hope of securing third place for Europa League football.

Celtic travel to Real Madrid on Wednesday evening with Ange Postecoglou's side playing for pride. The Scottish champions, who have won two and lost three of their five Champions League games, are already eliminated from Europe.

Postecoglou's men returned to Scottish Premiership action on Sunday when beating Livingston 3-0. The win put Celtic four points clear of Rangers at the top of the table.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages but a win would secure top spot in Group F.

A draw would also be enough if RB Leipzig fail to beat Shakhtar Donetsk in the other group game on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona in La Liga on Sunday afternoon and Carlo Ancelotti will demand his team bounce back against Celtic.

When is Real Madrid v Celtic?

Real Madrid v Celtic will take place on Wednesday 2nd November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Real Madrid v Celtic will kick off at 5:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Champions League TV schedule this week including Man City v Sevilla.

What TV channel is Real Madrid v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 4 from 5pm.

How to live stream Real Madrid v Celtic online

Real Madrid v Celtic team news

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Vini Jr, Rodrygo, Asensio.



Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Ralston, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Taylor; Hatate, O'Riley, Mooy; Abada, Furuhashi, Forrest.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Real Madrid v Celtic odds

Our prediction: Real Madrid v Celtic

Real Madrid need to win to secure top spot in the group and Carlo Ancelotti will get his side fired up after a disappointing draw in La Liga on Sunday.

Celtic will put up a fight but the Spanish champions should have more than enough to better the visitors.

Our prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Celtic (7/1 at bet365)

