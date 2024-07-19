Erik ten Hag will hope to have more of his senior players available for Saturday's game, with players due back from international duty and injury soon, ahead of a vital season for the Dutchman, who is looking to prove he is the right coach to bring the good times back at Old Trafford.

It's a big summer, too, for Rangers as they prepare for their first full season under Philippe Clement.

The Belgian coach was appointed back in October and turned their fortunes around after Michael Beale's ill-fated spell, winning the Scottish League Cup but losing out on the Scottish Cup and Scottish Premiership title at the hands of Old Firm rivals Celtic.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Man Utd?

Rangers v Man Utd will take place on Saturday 20th July 2024.

Rangers v Man Utd kick-off time

Rangers v Man Utd will kick off at 4pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on MUTV from 4pm.

Fans can tune in to MUTV via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526).

MUTV requires a monthly subscription, the cost of which will vary based on your TV provider.

How to live stream Rangers v Man Utd online

You can also watch the match online via the MUTV app and via RangersTV.

RangersTV requires a subscription, which is £6 per month.

Rangers v Man Utd odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rangers (13/5) Draw (13/5) Man Utd (4/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

