What channel is Rangers v Lyon Europa League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers will hope to continue their bright start to the season when they begin their Europa League group stage adventure against Lyon.

Advertisement

The Gers were disappointingly dumped out of their first Champions League campaign since 2010/11 by Malmo following two miserable qualifying defeats earlier in the summer.

After falling into the Europa League for 2021/22, fans will hope their team can turn up the style in Group A alongside this week’s opponents – Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby.

Steven Gerrard boasts an impressive record on the continent with Rangers having steered them to two consecutive Round of 16 berths.

Rangers sit top of the Scottish Premiership after five games with four wins to their name, while Lyon sit seventh in Ligue 1 after a mixed start to the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Lyon on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

Check out more features: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Rangers v Lyon?

Rangers v Lyon will take place on Thursday 16th September 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for more times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Lyon will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week, plus Rennes v Tottenham in the Europa Conference League.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Rangers v Lyon on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Rangers v Lyon online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rangers v Lyon team news

Rangers predicted XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Balogun, Helander, Barisic; Kamara, Davis, Aribo; Roofe, Morelos, Kent

Lyon predicted XI: Lopes; Gusto, Denayer, Diomande, Emerson; Guimaraes, Caqueret; Paqueta, Aouar, Toko Ekambi; Slimani

Rangers v Lyon odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rangers (8/5) Draw (5/2) Lyon (8/5)*

For all the latest Europa League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Rangers v Lyon

The Europa League boasts plenty of teams with the calibre of squad capable of plying their trade in the Champions League. Lyon are one of them.

Lyon defeated Manchester City 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the 2019/20 Champions League before falling to Bayern Munich in the semi-finals. That season was curtailed, meaning they missed out on European football last term.

However, Lyon finished fourth – just seven points shy of PSG – in Ligue 1 during 2020/21 and are expected to go well again.

Simply, they are one of the favourites to go all the way in the Europa League. An organised Rangers display could fend off the French side but it would take a mighty effort to halt them from victory.

Our prediction: Rangers 1-2 Lyon (9/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.