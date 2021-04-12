What channel is PSG v Bayern Munich Champions League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

It is perhaps the tie of the round, as PSG and Bayern Munich once again lock horns in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The first leg, during last week’s round of Champions League fixtures, saw PSG emerge with a 3-2 away victory in a pulsating clash between two of Europe’s top sides.

While Bayern dominated much of the ball during the first encounter, it was PSG who were the most ruthless in front of goal, with Kylian Mbappé netting twice and then Marquinhos grabbing the other.

It does put the Parisians in an excellent position to qualify to the semi-finals, although they will certainly not be complacent against the European champions.

Whatever happens, expect goals, drama and high-quality action on show when the sides meet.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch PSG v Bayern on TV and online.

When is PSG v Bayern on TV?

PSG v Bayern will take place on Tuesday 13th April 2021.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

PSG v Bayern will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this gameweek including Liverpool v Real Madrid, which kicks off at 8pm on Wednesday.

What TV channel is PSG v Bayern Munich on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream PSG v Bayern Munich online

PSG v Bayern Munich team news

PSG: The hosts have concerns at the back, with Keylor Navas a major doubt ahead of the return leg. PSG also have issues in defence, with Marquinhos and Layvin Kurzawa likely to miss out.

Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Verratti are both available again after spells out with COVID-19, but whether the pair are fit for 90 minutes is another question.

Bayern: The chief concern for the Bavarians is if Robert Lewandowski will have recovered in time to feature on Tuesday after a recent knee injury. If not, expect Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to again start up front.

Meanwhile, Kingsley Coman and Jérôme Boateng should be fit after recent knocks, but Lucas Hernandez and Leon Goretzka remain doubts.

PSG v Bayern Munich odds

Our prediction: PSG v Bayern Munich

This tie really could come down to which team can field the strongest possible XI, given the plethora of injuries in the two camps.

Bayern dominated much of the ball last time but just failed to take their chances – if Lewandowski is fit, expect a very different look to the Bayern attack, especially against a weakened PSG backline.

Goals could be the order of the day with so much attacking quality on show at the Parc des Princes, but Bayern’s extra squad depth could just see them steal this one.

Our prediction: PSG 2-4 Bayern Munich (28/1 at bet365)

