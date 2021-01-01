Where to watch Premier League Christmas fixtures: Full TV schedule

Whisper it quietly, but Christmas is coming. And that means Premier League football – an avalanche of Premier League football.

Advertisement

Broadcasters are working to make their selections for the big festive period, which will see 30 Premier League games take place across a 15-day period.

Last Christmas saw every single game beamed live across the nation due to COVID-19 restrictions and the Premier League’s response to stagger the matches out across unique time-slots. That is unlikely to be the case this time around but fear not, there’s still plenty of drama to be shown on TV.

A mouth-watering 29 Premier League games were televised in just 13 days over the 2019 Christmas period, including two rounds of Amazon Prime Video football fixtures. Amazon have once again picked up two rounds of fixtures towards the end of the year, but their first slate of games is at the start of December rather than on Boxing Day.

Sky Sports and BT Sport will announce their plans in the coming weeks, though fans will be desperate for a return to stands across the 2021 winter months after missing out on Christmas football in person last year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League Christmas fixtures during 2021/22.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Premier League Christmas fixtures

Not finalised dates or times. All subject to change. TV games yet to be selected.

Sunday 26th December

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton v Brentford

Burnley v Everton

Liverpool v Leeds

Man City v Leicester

Newcastle v Man Utd

Norwich v Arsenal

Tottenham v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Southampton

Wolves v Watford

Tuesday 28th December

Arsenal v Wolves (TBC) Amazon Prime Video

Brentford v Man City (TBC) Amazon Prime Video

Chelsea v Brighton (TBC) Amazon Prime Video

Crystal Palace v Norwich (TBC) Amazon Prime Video

Everton v Newcastle (TBC) Amazon Prime Video

Leeds v Aston Villa (TBC) Amazon Prime Video

Leicester v Liverpool (TBC) Amazon Prime Video

Man Utd v Burnley (TBC) Amazon Prime Video

Southampton v Tottenham (TBC) Amazon Prime Video

Watford v West Ham (TBC) Amazon Prime Video

Saturday 1st January

Arsenal v Man City

Brentford v Aston Villa

Chelsea v Liverpool

Crystal Palace v West Ham

Everton v Brighton

Leeds v Burnley

Leicester v Norwich

Man Utd v Wolves

Southampton v Newcastle

Watford v Tottenham

How to watch Christmas football on TV and online

Sky Sports subscribers watch games via their TV channels or online through Sky Go on a range of devices. Customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Champions League and Europa League. Existing BT customers can add the sports package for an additional £15 per month. You can now pick up BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 per month and can cancel any time!

Amazon Prime Video have purchased the rights to show two rounds of matches in December including the midweek batch between Christmas and New Year

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.