Where to watch Premier League Christmas fixtures: Full TV schedule
Premier League football at Christmas is one of the finest times of the season. Here we round up how to watch every moment on TV and live stream.
Whisper it quietly, but Christmas is coming. And that means Premier League football – an avalanche of Premier League football.
Broadcasters are working to make their selections for the big festive period, which will see 30 Premier League games take place across a 15-day period.
Last Christmas saw every single game beamed live across the nation due to COVID-19 restrictions and the Premier League’s response to stagger the matches out across unique time-slots. That is unlikely to be the case this time around but fear not, there’s still plenty of drama to be shown on TV.
A mouth-watering 29 Premier League games were televised in just 13 days over the 2019 Christmas period, including two rounds of Amazon Prime Video football fixtures. Amazon have once again picked up two rounds of fixtures towards the end of the year, but their first slate of games is at the start of December rather than on Boxing Day.
Sky Sports and BT Sport will announce their plans in the coming weeks, though fans will be desperate for a return to stands across the 2021 winter months after missing out on Christmas football in person last year.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the full list of Premier League Christmas fixtures during 2021/22.
Premier League Christmas fixtures
Not finalised dates or times. All subject to change. TV games yet to be selected.
Sunday 26th December
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Brighton v Brentford
Burnley v Everton
Liverpool v Leeds
Man City v Leicester
Newcastle v Man Utd
Norwich v Arsenal
Tottenham v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Watford
Tuesday 28th December
Arsenal v Wolves (TBC) Amazon Prime Video
Brentford v Man City (TBC) Amazon Prime Video
Chelsea v Brighton (TBC) Amazon Prime Video
Crystal Palace v Norwich (TBC) Amazon Prime Video
Everton v Newcastle (TBC) Amazon Prime Video
Leeds v Aston Villa (TBC) Amazon Prime Video
Leicester v Liverpool (TBC) Amazon Prime Video
Man Utd v Burnley (TBC) Amazon Prime Video
Southampton v Tottenham (TBC) Amazon Prime Video
Watford v West Ham (TBC) Amazon Prime Video
Saturday 1st January
Arsenal v Man City
Brentford v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v Burnley
Leicester v Norwich
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Newcastle
Watford v Tottenham
How to watch Christmas football on TV and online
Sky Sports subscribers watch games via their TV channels or online through Sky Go on a range of devices. Customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League games as well as full coverage of the Champions League and Europa League. Existing BT customers can add the sports package for an additional £15 per month. You can now pick up BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 per month and can cancel any time!
Amazon Prime Video have purchased the rights to show two rounds of matches in December including the midweek batch between Christmas and New Year
