Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea will be determined to claw their way into the upper echelons of the table – but who will triumph above them all?

Leicester return to the top flight with the simple aim of surviving the drop, but they're back with a relatively short price of 1500/1 to do the unthinkable compared to their infamous 5000/1 price during that hallowed season in 2015/16.

RadioTimes.com brings you the latest odds for teams to win the Premier League title.

Premier League 2024/25 winner odds

Manchester City – 11/10

Arsenal – 15/8

Liverpool – 7/1

Chelsea – 20/1

Manchester United – 22/1

Tottenham – 25/1

Newcastle – 33/1

Aston Villa – 50/1

Brighton – 150/1

West Ham – 250/1

Crystal Palace – 300/1

Bournemouth – 350/1

Brentford – 500/1

Fulham – 500/1

Wolves – 500/1

Everton – 750/1

Nottingham Forest – 1000/1

Southampton – 1000/1

Ipswich – 1500/1

Leicester – 1500/1

