Now, after more than 30 years of lucrative broadcasting deals, the Premier League is no longer a backwater on planet football. It is the best football league in the world, with the richest clubs attracting the top players and hundreds of millions of fans watching around the globe.

For its part, Sky is no longer a satellite outlier in the broadcasting firmament. It’s just one player in the ever-expanding universe of TV services and choice, although it still has the bulk of the live action when it comes to the Premier League and the Scottish Premiership, too.

This season, Nottingham Forest are back in the top flight of English football after surviving the dreaded relegation battle, and in the new issue of Radio Times magazine we preview the team’s prospects, alongside the 19 other clubs in the league.

We also hear from the TV pundits who these days no longer operate solely from the Sky TV gantry or studio, but also appear for TNT (formerly BT Sport), Amazon and, of course, the BBC’s Match of the Day. Meanwhile, former Celtic star Chris Sutton casts his eye over the Scottish Premiership.

Readers who consult our fixtures guide in this issue will notice Nottingham Forest are once again among the first matches to be televised (away to Arsenal on Saturday). They could win 15-0 and the result still wouldn’t match the shock of that game 31 years ago. The TV revolution is here to stay.

