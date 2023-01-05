If that wasn't enough to whet the appetite as we head into the second half of the season, after the action ground to a halt for the first ever winter World Cup in Qatar, there's also a proper fight for Champions League qualification and a nail-biting scrap to avoid the drop.

The Premier League is delivering the goods this season with a thrilling title race between Arsenal and Manchester City as the Gunners bid to win the trophy for the first time since their Invincibles campaign.

Premier League fixtures are set to come thick and fast as the 20 teams race towards the finishing line at the end of May and there are guaranteed to be tears of happiness and sadness after the last round of games.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to listen to the Premier League on radio and online.

Premier League on radio

A whole host of Premier League matches will be broadcast live on radio throughout the 2022/23 season.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT share live audio commentary rights in the UK and fans can listen to all games bar Saturday 3pm fixtures not selected as first or second pick, and fixtures not selected for audio broadcast on the final day of the season.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages.

Listen to the Premier League online

You can listen to BBC Radio 5 Live via BBC Sounds online and through the app. This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

talkSPORT is available via its website and through the talkSPORT app, also available on a range of mobile devices.

Premier League radio schedule and fixtures

All UK times.

Thursday 5th January

Chelsea v Manchester City (8pm) BBC 5 Live

Thursday 12th January

Fulham v Chelsea (8pm) talkSPORT

