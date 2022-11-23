The Manchester United superstar's explosive interview with Piers Morgan has overshadowed the build-up, however, as he bids to become the first player in history to score in five editions of the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for his last shot at World Cup glory as he spearheads the Portuguese team in Qatar.

He'll have to be at his best to improve Portugal's less than impressive World Cup record, which has seen them bag just three wins in their last 14 matches, although they secured a victory against Ghana in their only previous meeting eight years ago when the two teams crashed out at the group stage.

Ghana flopped at this year's Africa Cup of Nations, which prompted a change in the dugout with former midfielder Otto Addo replacing Milovan Rajevac, although their results have been mixed since.

The Black Stars' task in Qatar was made harder when losing first-choice goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott to injury on the eve of the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Portugal v Ghana on TV and online.

For more World Cup features check out: World Cup 2022 kits ranked | World Cup 2022 stadiums | World Cup 2022 fixtures | Best players in the world 2022

When is Portugal v Ghana?

Portugal v Ghana will take place on Thursday 24th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Portugal v Ghana kick-off time

Portugal v Ghana will kick off at 4pm.

Check out all the games coming up with our World Cup TV schedule guide.

What TV channel is Portugal v Ghana on?

Portugal v Ghana will be shown live on ITV1 with live coverage from 3pm.

Check out the full broadcast teams for both BBC and ITV with our World Cup presenters, pundits and commentators guide

How to live stream Portugal v Ghana online

You can also live stream the Portugal v Ghana game online via the ITV Hub.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Portugal v Ghana referee

The referee for Portugal v Ghana has been confirmed as Ismail Elfath of USA.

Portugal v Ghana odds

Portugal v Ghana prediction

RadioTimes.com has more coverage for this World Cup than any football tournament before. You can check out the full Portugal v Ghana predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

