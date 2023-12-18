Vale sit 15th in League One following a mixed start to the campaign, with Ben Garrity their top scorer so far with eight strikes to his name.

Middlesbrough won the League Cup in 2004, and have fought their way through the rounds of this year's competition against Championship, League One and League Two opposition.

Boss Michael Carrick will be determined to see his men advance to the showpiece semi-finals, with North East rivals Newcastle also in the quarter-finals.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Port Vale v Middlesbrough?

Port Vale v Middlesbrough will take place on Tuesday 19th December 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Port Vale v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Port Vale v Middlesbrough will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Port Vale v Middlesbrough on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK. Only two matches per round are being shown live on Sky Sports in the Carabao Cup this season.

Is there a live stream for Port Vale v Middlesbrough online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out the Carabao Cup highlights show on ITV this week as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Port Vale v Middlesbrough on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Tees and BBC Radio Stoke.

BBC Radio Tees is available on DAB radio and 95FM, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. BBC Radio Stoke is available on DAB radio and 94.6FM.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Port Vale v Middlesbrough odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Port Vale (14/5) Draw (3/1) Middlesbrough (17/20)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.