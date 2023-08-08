However, that won't diminish the entertainment on offer with a wide range of clubs taking centre stage in the early rounds.

Watch every moment with our live football on TV guide

Fans will kick-start the campaign in high spirits with lofty ambitions. "Top half and a cup run" is the cosy dream for many fans across the land, and the Carabao Cup represents a major opportunity to take supporters on an adventure.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Carabao Cup highlights in 2023/24.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

Carabao Cup highlights 2023/24 on TV

Carabao Cup highlights will be shown on ITV platforms following a new TV rights deal with the EFL which started in 2022/23.

There will be a full highlights show dedicated to each round of the competition in 2023/24.

The deal runs until the end of 2023/24 and fans will be desperate to soak up as much of the action as possible throughout the Carabao Cup rounds.

When are Carabao Cup highlights on next?

The Carabao Cup highlights will be shown at 11pm on Wednesday 9th August on ITV4.

The show will also be available live and on-demand via ITVX.

Carabao Cup TV rights 2023/24

Carabao Cup matches will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports in 2023/24 with two matches from every round to be broadcast, plus the final.

Sky Sports Premier League and Football channels cost just £18 per month combined, or you can pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£11.98) or month membership (£33.99) to watch all Sky Sports channels without signing up to a lengthy contract.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.