What channel is Poland v Slovakia Euro 2020 match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Poland will seek to grab three crucial points in their quest to escape Group E this summer when they face Slovakia in their opening game of Euro 2020.

Advertisement

The Poles have endured some poor results heading into this tournament, having lost to England and struggled in a 3-3 draw against Hungary during Wold Cup qualifying back in March.

Manager Paulo Sousa has three Euro 2020 fixtures to prove his critics wrong and get the nation into the knockout stage for what would be only the second time in Poland’s history.

Slovakia, meanwhile, reached the last-16 when they made their European Championship debut five years ago in France and cannot be overlooked here.

They beat Russia in March and are underdogs in Group E, with Sweden and Spain making up the numbers in a group that will have games played as far east as St Petersburg and as far west as Seville.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Poland v Slovakia on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Poland v Slovakia on TV?

Poland v Slovakia will take place on Monday 14th June 2021.

Check out our Euro 2020 fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information, plus find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV.

What time is kick-off?

Poland v Slovakia will kick off at 5pm.

Games throughout the group stage will kick off at 2pm, 5pm and 8pm in UK time, while the knockout rounds will occupy the latter two time slots.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Poland v Slovakia on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on ITV from 4:15pm.

Games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the tournament with every single moment of every match being broadcast on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Poland v Slovakia online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Poland v Slovakia team news

Poland: Robert Lewandowski was rested for Poland’s recent friendly draw with Russia but should start here, with PAOK’s Karol Swiderski likely out wide.

Mateusz Klich is expected to sit in the midfield alongside Grzegorz Krychowiak in a 3-4-3 system.

Slovakia: Boss Stefan Tarkovic likes a 4-2-3-1 formation that gives Marek Hamsik, Vladimir Weiss and Robert Mak plenty of freedom.

Young striker Robert Bozenik could lead the line here in his first international tournament, ahead of veteran Michal Duris.

Poland v Slovakia odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Poland (7/10) Draw (5/2) Slovakia (4/1)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Poland v Slovakia

Poland are heavy favourites heading into this clash thanks to their star-studded attack spearheaded by Lewandowski, and a strong defence that includes the likes of Kamil Glik and Michal Helik.

With the likes of Klich and Krychowiak in the midfield engine room, there’s plenty of energy in this side to drive forward and keep Slovakia at bay.

This game could be a testy affair but Poland are likely to settle down quicker and take control of possession. The result may be close but the Poles should run out victors over 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Poland 1-0 Slovakia (11/2 at bet365)

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Euro 2020 fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.