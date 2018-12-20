Spurs won 2-0 over longtime rivals Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, and the Good Morning Britain presenter appeared on Sky Sports in the get-up of his team's rivals in order to reveal the semi-final draw. He also donated £1,000 to charity as part of the bet.

Piers clearly wasn't happy about the situation, tweeting a picture of himself in the shirt with a one-word caption: "Hell."

Of course, ex-Tottenham chairman Lord Sugar, who's been in a long-time feud with Piers, was quick to comment on the picture.

More like this

"Love it," he said, "having it framed for my office wall".

Advertisement

England captain and Spurs striker Harry Kane also took the opportunity to troll Piers, replying to a tweet the broadcaster had sent earlier this month following Arsenal's 4-2 win over Tottenham — and it looks like Kane's now had the last laugh...