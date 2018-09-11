Piers Morgan on Ant McPartlin’s I’m a Celebrity replacement: “I like the idea of Holly Willoughby suffering”

The Good Morning Britain presenter is looking forward to watching Willoughby – who he describes as the “perfect choice” for the show – squirming over critters

Piers Morgan has hailed Holly Willoughby as the “perfect choice” to replace Ant McPartlin on I’m a Celebrity, saying that he “likes the idea of Holly Willoughby suffering” when she sees the critter challenges up close in Australia.

Advertisement

Willoughby is absolutely terrified of bugs, as we discovered last month when her This Morning co-presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes revealed a montage of Willoughby’s past meetings with creepy crawlies and animals on live TV.

Spoiler: there was a lot of whimpering involved.

Morgan told RadioTimes.com that Willoughby has “the perfect blend of being a very good presenter, especially of live telly, but also has a wicked sense of humour”.

Speaking about the fact that Willoughby is replacing Ant McPartlin, who has been absent from screens since his arrest for drink driving in March 2018, Morgan said: “[Holly] has a great relationship with Dec anyway, it’s with Ant’s blessing and I think it’s a perfect move. The show goes on. That’s the maxim of show business. No one’s irreplaceable.

“Ant’s been through a tough time, I hope he gets himself sorted. I think he is. But I think Holly will do a great job.”

Advertisement

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan airs on Thursday 13th September at 9pm on ITV