Fulham won the Championship title last term so it should perhaps be no surprise that they've made a stronger start to the 2022/23 campaign, while the Reds still look to be finding their feet in the top flight.

Two of the Premier League's newly-promoted sides, Nottingham Forest and Fulham, meet at the City Ground on Friday evening as Premier League football returns after a weekend of postponed matches following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Steve Cooper's side threw away a two-goal lead last time out against Bournemouth and their recent run of three defeats on the bounce has left them just one place off the bottom of the table.

The extended break will have meant more time on the training ground for Nottingham Forest, which should help Cooper given how many new faces they've drafted in over the past few months.

Despite losing 2-1 to Tottenham at the start of September, confidence looks to be high amongst Marco Silva's squad, and even outside Craven Cottage there is now talk that this could be the season they stay up.

Last time the Cottagers visited the City Ground, they put four past Nottingham Forest as they inflicted the first defeat of Cooper's reign – the Welshman would no doubt love for his side to exact some revenge on Friday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Fulham?

Nottingham Forest v Fulham will take place on Friday 16th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Nottingham Forest v Fulham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

Is there a Nottingham Forest v Fulham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Nottingham Forest v Fulham team news

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Henderson; Worrall, Cook, Boly; Williams, O'Brien, Kouyate, Lodi; Gibbs-White; Awoniyi, Johnson

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; De Cordova-Reid, Pereira, James; Mitrovic

Nottingham Forest v Fulham odds

Nottingham Forest (15/8) Draw (11/5) Fulham (6/4)*

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest v Fulham

A bigger gap between games and more time on the training ground should suit Nottingham Forest given their squad turnover this summer.

They're back at the City Ground on Friday and will be keen to make up for their abysmal second half showing against Bournemouth, but they're hosting a Fulham side with plenty of momentum.

The longer the Reds' slow start continues, the more pressure is likely to start to build on Cooper and things could even start to go a little sour on Trentside if the hosts go behind early in this one.

Our prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Fulham (10/1 at bet365)

