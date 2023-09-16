That leaves Monday's hosts ninth in the table with six points from four games, which is certainly a satisfactory return as Forest look to avoid the drop and continue to establish themselves in the Premier League this term.

The opening weeks of the 2023/24 campaign have not been as kind to Burnley, who are rock bottom and yet to win a point since they returned to the top flight on the back of last season's Championship title triumph.

Defeats against Man City, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur were perhaps to be expected from a Clarets perspective, but Vincent Kompany will feel his side have a real chance to get their first points on the board on Monday evening – particularly given they won away at The City Ground in the Carabao Cup last month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nottingham Forest v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Nottingham Forest v Burnley?

Nottingham Forest v Burnley will take place on Monday 18th September 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Nottingham Forest v Burnley kick-off time

Nottingham Forest v Burnley will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Nottingham Forest v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Nottingham Forest v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Nottingham Forest v Burnley on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

How to watch Nottingham Forest v Burnley in the US

You can watch Nottingham Forest v Burnley live on Fubo TV at 2:45pm ET.

Most Premier League matches will be shown on FuboTV or Peacock in 2023/24.

Nottingham Forest v Burnley odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Nottingham Forest (6/5) Draw (5/2) Burnley (9/4)*

