The pick of the initial encounters looks set to be Wrexham against Wigan, with Sky Sports responding with live coverage of the clash.

Fans are not blessed with many options to watch the action from the Carabao Cup this season beyond attending the games in person.

However, there will be selected matches broadcast on live TV across the course of the campaign, and we're on hand to bring you all the details.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Carabao Cup TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

Carabao Cup TV schedule 2023/24 – 1st round

All UK time. Subject to change.

Tuesday 8th August

Wrexham v Wigan (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Wednesday 9th August

Burton v Leicester (8pm) Sky Sports Football / Main Event

Carabao Cup TV rights 2023/24

Sky Sports will be exclusive broadcasters of the Carabao Cup in 2023/24.

There will be no iFollow or individual, official club live streams available to watch Carabao Cup matches throughout the season.

Sky Sports will show 15 games across the course of the competition, including two matches per round, all four of the semi-final legs and the final.

Sky Sports Football and Premier League channels cost just £18 per month combined, or you can pick up the complete sports package from just £25 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy day membership (£11.98) or month membership (£33.99).

