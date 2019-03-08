Boss Daniel Farke has instilled an attacking mentality into his squad as they have found the net 17 times in those six games.

Swansea have been inconsistent throughout their return season to the Championship.

They have won their last three homes games and lost their last three away games.

Visiting Carrow Road will be a daunting task for Graham Potter’s side, but can they produce a shock result to blow the title race wide open?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Norwich v Swansea game on TV and online.

What time is the Norwich v Swansea game?

Norwich v Swansea will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 8th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Norwich v Swansea

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event channels from 7:00pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Norwich have scored three or more goals in six of their last eight Championship fixtures.

They are poised to enter the final run-in and will be desperate to steam into the last 10 games in rampant form.

Swansea have less to play for in the middle of the table and could be pulled apart by the in-form Canaries.

Prediction: Norwich 3-1 Swansea

