What channel is Norwich v Arsenal Palace Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal travel to face Norwich in a Boxing Day showdown that could cement their place in the top four going into the new year.

Advertisement

The Gunners have won three Premier League games on the spin and sit four points deep into the top four, ahead of West Ham who boast a game in hand.

It’s a dramatic turnaround for Mikel Arteta, whose relatively short reign has been littered with false dawns and wobbles. He will be determined to make this run of form stick.

Norwich remain rooted to the foot of the Premier League table with three consecutive defeats drawing Dean Smith’s managerial honeymoon period to an abrupt close.

The former Villa boss will hope to see his men put up a good fight on home soil as they scramble to piece together any kind of form.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Norwich v Arsenal on TV and online.

Follow our dedicated Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Norwich v Arsenal?

Norwich v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 26th December 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Norwich v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this week including Newcastle v Man Utd.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Norwich v Arsenal on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Norwich v Arsenal online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Norwich v Arsenal team news

Norwich predicted XI: Krul; Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Williams; Gilmour, Sorensen, McLean; Placheta, Pukki, Cantwell

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Lacazette

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Norwich v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Norwich (6/1) Draw (7/2) Arsenal (4/9)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Norwich v Arsenal

If Arsenal are serious about finishing inside the top four come May, then these are the games they must comfortably retrieve three points from. No drama, no fuss, just in and out.

Young guns Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are all bristling this season and have enough spark to dispatch almost any team in the top flight.

Consistency is key for Arteta now. Win their festive games against lesser opponents and Arsenal will be taken seriously by the masses once more.

Our prediction: Norwich 0-2 Arsenal (13/2 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.