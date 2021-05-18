What channel is Newcastle v Sheffield United Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle welcome Sheffield United to St James’ Park as fans return to the stadium for the first time in over a year.

Both sides head in to the final two Premier League fixtures with little to play for, with Steve Bruce’s side narrowly avoiding following their opponents into the Championship.

The Blades go into the match full of of confidence after an impressive 1-0 away win at Everton last time out and are hoping to win consecutive league matches for the first time since July 2020.

But Bruce will want to see his side put in a performance that doesn’t leave Geordies chanting ‘Bruce out’ on their return to the stadium.

Sheffield United won the reverse fixture 1-0 in January courtesy of a Billy Sharp penalty.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Sheffield United on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Sheffield United on TV?

Newcastle v Sheffield United will take place on Wednesday 19th May 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Sheffield United will kick off at 6pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place midweek including Chelsea v Leicester, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Tuesday 18th May.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Watch Newcastle v Sheffield United on Sky Sports Mix from 5pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Sheffield United online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Newcastle v Sheffield United team news

Newcastle: Ryan Fraser and Isaac Hayden are both expected to miss the final two games of the season as they build up fitness after injuries.

Bruce could involve Elliot Anderson in his matchday squad after he recovered from a hip injury.

Sheffield United: Paul Heckingbottom is unlikely to make any changes to the Sheffield United side that defeated Everton on Sunday but teenager Daniel Jebbison could be pushing for a start after his heroics.

Sander Berge, Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp, Oliver Burke, Jack O’Connell and Ethan Ampadu remain sidelined through injuries.

Newcastle v Sheffield United odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Sheffield United

Newcastle have found a purple patch in front of goal in their past two games with seven goals scored, including three against champions Manchester City last time out.

Joe Willock is the man of the moment at present while Joelinton has also found some good form, and they’ll both be hoping to add to their goal tallies against a sometimes sloppy Sheffield United defence.

The Blades certainly haven’t downed tools since being relegated as last week’s win on Merseyside showed, but they’ll need to be at their best once again to snatch a win in front of Newcastle’s passionate fans.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-1 Sheffield United (8/1 at bet365)

