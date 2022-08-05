The Reds' rise under Steve Cooper has been a remarkable one, with the Welshman taking over the City Ground outfit when they were bottom of the table last September and leading them to promotion via a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the play-off final.

Nottingham Forest's 23-year wait for Premier League football comes to an end on Saturday, and will do so at one of the top flight's iconic grounds as they travel up to St James' Park to face Newcastle United.

They've been busy since, bringing in 12 new players and spending more than £70 million as they look to give Cooper the squad he needs to extend their stay in the Premier League beyond just one season.

Indeed, few will have expected the newly-promoted side to outspend Newcastle in what is the first summer transfer window since the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia's club takeover.

There is still a month to go in the window but The Magpies have only made three new signings so far, bringing in Matt Targett, Sven Botman, and Nick Pope.

But continuity will be no bad thing for a side that finished the 2021/22 season with such a flourish, and Eddie Howe will still be looking up the table rather than down after his team's 11th-place finish.

His optimism will be shared by the Toon Army, who will no doubt be packing St James' Park on Saturday for the season opener.

When is Newcastle v Nottingham Forest?

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest will take place on Sunday 6th August 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Nottingham Forest on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Newcastle v Nottingham Forest online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Matt Targett; Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin.

Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Dean Henderson; Joe Worrall, Moussa Niakhaté, Scott McKenna; Neco Williams, Orel Mangala, Lewis O'Brien, Harry Toffolo; Jesse Lingard; Taiwo Awoniyi, Brennan Johnson.

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

Saturday is a day that Nottingham Forest fans have been dreaming of for a long, long time as their team returns to the promised land.

You can't help but worry when a newly-promoted club really splashes the cash, but there is no denying that Cooper's side needed work and with the Welsh coach at the helm, they may just shock a few people this term.

That could well start at St James' Park in a game that we can expect to be open and entertaining. Newcastle go into the game as deserved favourites but it would not be a huge surprise to see them come out of it with just one point.

Our prediction: Newcastle 2-2 Nottingham Forest (20/1 at bet365)

