Fans may be furious over the departure of Rafael Benitez following the expiration of his contract, but they can console themselves with the terrific new shirt.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the latest details about the new Newcastle kits for 2019/20.

Newcastle home kit 2019/20

The Magpies' iconic black and white stripes have been thickened, with just five stripes across the shirt including the sleeves and side panels.

The design is topped with a slick crew neck and central badge/sponsor logo design.

Newcastle away kit 2019/20

Newcastle have gone for a deep green colour for their 2019/20 away kit.

Newcastle third kit 2019/20

Newcastle have gone for a burnt yellow third kit this season. We can't imagine they will use this when playing at Wolves!

How to buy the Newcastle kit for 2019/20

You can buy the new Newcastle kit from numerous online and high street retailers in addition to the official Newcastle club shop and website.

Check out the latest prices for the Newcastle 2019/20 home kit on the official club site.