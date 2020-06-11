Newcastle 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium
Newcastle's year so far has revolved entirely around the future, with the club locked in talks with a Saudi Arabian consortium.
However, any effects of a takeover won't be felt in the remainder of 2019/20. For now, Newcastle must continue as normal.
But is there anything left to play for? Honestly, not so much. The Magpies are sitting fairly comfortably ahead of the main relegation pack, though too far away from the top half to mount a credible challenge.
Of course, this is all barring an extreme run of form in either direction. Losing three or winning three to kick-start the return could transform Newcastle's season, but for now, they'll be content to cruise to the finish line ahead of a brighter future.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Newcastle's 2019/20 season including fixtures, new kits, transfer news and TV information.
Newcastle fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast information and match previews will be updated throughout the season.
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle v Sheffield United (2:00pm) Sky Sports
Wednesday 24th June
Newcastle v Aston Villa (6:00pm) BT Sport
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth v Newcastle (6:00pm) Sky Sports
Saturday 4th July
Newcastle v West Ham (3:00pm)
Wednesday 8th July
Man City v Newcastle (8:00pm)
Saturday 11th July
Watford v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Wednesday 15th July
Newcastle v Tottenham (8:00pm)
Saturday 18th July
Brighton v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Sunday 26th July
Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Watch Newcastle on TV and live stream
All 92 remaining Premier League games will be shown live on TV across Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC platforms.
Many of the games will be shown on free-to-air TV, including 25 of Sky's games which will be shown on freeview channel Pick TV.
For all the latest details on how to watch Newcastle, click each of the broadcasters above to see their upcoming games or check out our comprehensive Premier League TV schedule.
Newcastle kit 2019/20
The Magpies revealed their new home shirt for the 2019/20 season, with the traditional black and white stripes naturally dominating.
Puma have gone for thicker stripes this season, with their logo and Newcastle's badge sat centrally on a black background.
Check out the Newcastle kits for 2019/20 here.
Newcastle transfer news
IN
Joelinton (Hoffenheim) – £40m
Allan Saint-Maximin (Nice) – £16m
Jetro Willems (Frankfurt) – Loan + £900k fee
Emil Krafth (Amiens) – £4.8m
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur) – Loan + £1.8m fee
Valentino Lazaro (Inter Milan) – Loan + £1.3m fee
Nabil Bentaleb (Schalke) – Loan + £900k fee
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) – Free
OUT
Mohamed Diame (Al Ahli) – Free
Dan Barlaser (Rotherham) – Loan
Ayoze Perez (Leicester City) – £30m
Joselu (Deportivo Alaves) – £2m
Freddie Woodman (Swansea City) – Loan
Achraf Lazaar (Cosenza) – Loan
Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) – Loan
Ki Sung-yueng – Released
Newcastle stadium facts
Name: St. James' Park
Capacity: 52,405
Location: Newcastle
Year opened: 1892
Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards