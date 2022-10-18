Lampard described the Toffees' next opponents as "a really good team with a fantastic manager and staff" in his pre-match press conference while calling on his team to "show some personality" in the midweek clash.

Having heaped praise on the job Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle United, Frank Lampard will know just how hard it's going to be for Everton to come away with all three points when they travel to St James' Park as part of Wednesday's Premier League TV schedule .

Back-to-back defeats against Man Utd and Tottenham were perhaps to be expected but facing Newcastle, who have top-six aspirations this term, will be a good test of where the visitors are at the moment.

Their hosts held on for a good point away at Old Trafford on Sunday, with the Red Devils missing some late chances, and may even feel that had a few things gone their way in the first half they could've come away with more.

That result has left Newcastle sixth in the table after 10 games and a victory tomorrow evening would take them fifth – assuming Man Utd don't beat Tottenham.

Howe will likely be telling his side that games like Wednesday are exactly the ones they need to be winning if they want to achieve their European dream this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Everton on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Everton?

Newcastle v Everton will take place on Wednesday 20th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Everton Forest will kick off at 7:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week including Man Utd v Tottenham.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Everton on?

You can tune in to watch the game live on Amazon Prime Video from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Everton online

The match won't be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

Newcastle v Everton team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Tripper, Lascelles, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton; Almiron, Wilson, Murphy

Everton predicted XI: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Gueye, Onana; Gray, Maupay, Gordon

Newcastle v Everton odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Everton

Everton were once the side launching an assault on England's big clubs but it appears that baton has been passed to Newcastle this season.

They'll head into Wednesday's game as favourites and after drawing a blank at Old Trafford will hope to rediscover the incisive attacking form that saw them score five against Brentford and four against Fulham.

Goalscoring has been a problem area for the Toffees but they'll be boosted by the return of Anthony Gordon after his suspension and by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's presence on the bench, which could help bring an end to their losing run.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Everton (7/1 at bet365)

