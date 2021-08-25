What channel is Newcastle v Burnley Carabao Cup match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle and Burnley are both seeking respite from the Premier League during their Carabao Cup clash this evening.

The Magpies were put to the sword by both West Ham and Aston Villa in 4-2 and 2-0 defeats respectively.

Steve Bruce will hope his side’s completion of the claret and blue trilogy ends in victory against Burnley tonight with a place in the third round offering some crucial hope to disillusioned fans.

Burnley are traditionally slow starters in the Premier League so their opening results are neither shocking or alarming for Sean Dyche and his legions of fans.

The Clarets don’t boast a rich history of success in the League Cup with Dyche ruthless in his favour towards Premier League success.

Six of Burnley’s last seven League Cup campaigns haven’t progressed beyond the third round.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Burnley on TV?

Newcastle v Burnley will take place on Wednesday 25th August 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Burnley will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Liverpool v Chelsea at 5:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Burnley on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest Carabao Cup highlights on Quest TV from 10:30pm.

How to live stream Newcastle v Burnley online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Quest TV online via discovery+ as well as teams’ official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Newcastle v Burnley team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Woodman; Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis; Fraser, Hendrick, S. Longstaff, Joelinton; Gayle.

Burnley predicted XI: Hennessey; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Collins, Pieters; Brownhill, Cork, Benson, McNeil; Barnes, Rodriguez.

Newcastle v Burnley odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Burnley

Bruce has an opportunity to win back a few fans to his plight this evening. Newcastle fans crave a cup run and he can set them on the path here.

The Magpies may not boast a squad worthy of competing for European places, or even the increasingly competitive top half, so fighting for a cup run should be high up on Bruce’s list of priorities.

Burnley have their focus set on Premier League survival at any cost once again this term, and Newcastle should capitalise on that.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-0 Burnley (6/1 at bet365)

