Wilson and Guimaraes will have been the two names in the starting XI that excited supporters most, but Miguel Almiron showed his quality, too with a brace in the 4-1 win against 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage last Saturday.

It's no huge surprise that the return of Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes helped Newcastle end their wait for a second Premier League win in 2022/23, and they head back to St James's Park high in confidence awaiting Brentford's visit.

Finding the killer blow has often been an issue for Eddie Howe's side this season, but they had their hosts on the ropes from the off and the result looked beyond doubt at the half.

Brentford's first game back after the international break ended goalless against Bournemouth but was not lacking in drama, with fresh VAR controversy and Ivan Toney playing a role in both boxes – heading a goal-ward effort off the line but failing to capitalise on the Bees' best chance of the match.

Toney will likely have a point to prove against his former club and the visitors will surely need him as Newcastle are flying high after Saturday's result.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Brentford?

Newcastle v Brentford will take place on Saturday 8th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Brentford will kick off at 3pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend, including Arsenal v Liverpool.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Brentford on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Newcastle v Brentford live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Newcastle v Brentford team news

Newcastle predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Murphy.

Brentford predicted XI: Raya; Hickey, Ajer, Mee, Henry; Damsgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Newcastle v Brentford odds

Our prediction: Newcastle v Brentford

Newcastle are unbeaten at St James's Park this season and host a Brentford side still searching for their first away win, which will give the hosts even more confidence after they returned from the international break in comprehensive style.

Having Wilson and Guimaraes back proved vital against Fulham, so with Allan Saint-Maximin lined up to play some part on Saturday, Howe certainly shouldn't be short of attacking firepower.

Brentford's local rivals may have done them a real disservice by allowing the Magpies to play themselves into fine form in front of goal last weekend, and though it would be no surprise to see Toney find the net against his former club, it will likely be the home fans that leave happiest on Saturday.

Our prediction: Newcastle 3-1 Brentford (14/1 at bet365)

