The Dutch may have felt that the stars were aligning for them when Noa Lang bagged a 96th-minute equaliser in their semi-final but Croatia and Luca Modric took full control in extra time to end their 10-game unbeaten run in the Nations League.

Hosts Netherlands face Italy at FC Twente Stadium in Enschede on Sunday afternoon in the Nations League third-place play-off.

Ronald Koeman's critics have grown even louder after that loss and on home turf, his side need to show that they're moving in the right direction in his second spell at the helm.

There was late drama in the second semi-final as well as substitute Joselu popped up with an 88th-minute winner to send Spain to the final and break Italian hearts.

Roberto Mancini cut a frustrated figure on the sideline but his squad will have to go again on Sunday as they look to cap off this Nations League cycle with a victory.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Netherlands v Italy on TV and online.

When is Netherlands v Italy?

Netherlands v Italy will take place on Sunday 18th June 2023.

Netherlands v Italy kick-off time

Netherlands v Italy will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Netherlands v Italy on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports, from 1:45pm. Viaplay Sports can be added to new and existed Virgin Media and Sky TV packages with a monthly or annual subscription.

How to live stream Netherlands v Italy online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV

Netherlands v Italy odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Netherlands (5/4) Draw (5/2) Italy (2/1)*

