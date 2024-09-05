Euro 2024 victors Spain are reigning champions in the Nations League and will be determined to maintain their hot streak, anchored by Rodri, lit up by Lamine Yamal.

England face a particularly intriguing Nations League campaign as they gear up for the post-Gareth Southgate era.

For the first time in eight years, another manager will lead the team into games. Interim boss Lee Carsley will understand he has been handed an audition for the permanent gig.

The Three Lions and Wales were both relegated from League A last time out, meaning they will begin life in the second-tier League B. Scotland are going in the opposite direction, to League A. Northern Ireland remain in League C.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete Nations League TV schedule, including every home nations game you can watch live in the UK.

Nations League TV schedule 2024/25

All UK time. Subject to change. Home nations + Republic of Ireland games only.

Thursday 5th September

Scotland v Poland (7:45pm) ITV4/ITVX

Northern Ireland v Luxembourg (7:45pm) ITV3/ITVX

Friday 6th September

Wales v Turkey (7:45pm) BBC iPlayer/S4C

Saturday 7th September

Republic of Ireland v England (5pm) ITV1/ITVX

Sunday 8th September

Bulgaria v Northern Ireland (5pm) ITVX

Portugal v Scotland (7:45pm) ITV4/ITVX

Monday 9th September

Montenegro v Wales (7:45pm) BBC iPlayer/S4C

Tuesday 10th September

England v Finland (7:45pm) ITV1/ITVX

Republic of Ireland v Greece (7:45pm) TBC

Nations League TV rights 2024/25

England matches will be shown live on ITV until 2027. This includes qualifiers, Nations League and friendly matches.

However, other TV rights in the UK were picked up by Viaplay, who have since withdrawn their operation from the UK.

This meant that the Nations League faced a TV blackout before ITV swooped in to seal a late deal to pick up Scotland and Northern Ireland matches on their channels.

Wales will be shown on Welsh-language channel S4C and BBC iPlayer.

It remains to be seen whether the remaining masses of Nations League games will be shown on UK televisions. We will update this page if a deal is reached.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.