Rangers sit bottom of Group A, with the Scottish side's aim now being to finish third ahead of Ajax to secure Europa League football.

Rangers head to Italy on Wednesday to face Napoli, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side hoping to restore some pride after a poor run in the Champions League.

They've lost all four of their Champions League group stage games, scoring just one and conceding 16 in the process.

To make matters worse, they travel to group leaders Napoli, who have been sensational this season. They've won all four of their Champions League games, while scoring 17 goals.

They're also flying in Serie A and they remain unbeaten in the league (won nine, drawn two).

Napoli have already confirmed their place in the Champions League knockout stages but they will be keen to secure top spot in Group A with another emphatic win.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Napoli v Rangers on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best football players in the world 2022 | Best players in the Premier League 2022

When is Napoli v Rangers?

Napoli v Rangers will take place on Wednesday 26th October 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Napoli v Rangers will kick off at 8pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Champions League TV schedule this week including Ajax v Liverpool.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Napoli v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 4 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Napoli v Rangers online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Napoli v Rangers team news

Napoli predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Jesus, Rui; Elmas, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia.



Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Sands, Davies, Barisic; Davis, Lundstram; Arfield, Tillman, Kent; Colak.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Napoli v Rangers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Napoli (2/9) Draw (11/2) Rangers (11/1)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Napoli v Rangers

Rangers are playing for Europa League qualification - and pride - against Napoli, however, the Italian side could have far too much for Van Bronckhorst's men.

Napoli beat Rangers 3-0 in the reverse fixture at Ibrox and their home fans could urge them on to score even more this time round.

Our prediction: Napoli 4-1 Rangers (14/1 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.