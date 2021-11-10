What channel is Moldova v Scotland World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch Moldova v Scotland in a World Cup 2022 qualifier this week, including TV and live stream details, team news, predictions and odds.
Scotland can’t afford any slip-ups at this late stage of their World Cup qualifiers on TV when they face Moldova this week.
The Scots are in superb form having won four matches in a row to place themselves second in Group F with a four-point gap over Israel in third. There are just two rounds of matches, including this one, to go.
Steve Clarke’s side simply need to beat Moldova and a World Cup qualification play-off place is all theirs regardless of results elsewhere.
Anything less than a win, coupled with an Israeli victory over Austria, would lead to Scotland needing a result against the mighty Denmark – the only team in the European World Cup qualifiers with a 100 per cent winning record. Eight games, eight wins.
Moldova sit bottom of the group with seven defeats in eight matches, having conceded 24 goals. Their only point came in their opening match against the Faroe Islands.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Moldova v Scotland on TV and online.
When is Moldova v Scotland on TV?
Moldova v Scotland will take place on Friday 12th November 2021.
What time is kick-off?
Moldova v Scotland will kick off at 5pm.
What TV channel is Moldova v Scotland on?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4:30pm.
How to live stream Moldova v Scotland online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.
Moldova v Scotland team news
Moldova predicted XI: Avram; Armas, Posmac, Potirniche; Jardan, Dros, Ionita, Rata, Marandici; Ghecev, Nicolaescu.
Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Patterson, McLean, Gilmour, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn; Adams.
Moldova v Scotland odds
In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:
bet365 odds: Moldova (20/1) Draw (5/1) Scotland (2/11).*
Our prediction: Moldova v Scotland
They have to do it, right? They simply can’t let it slip now, surely? Scotland fans won’t take anything for granted going into this one, but from the outside looking in, this feels like a formality rather than a challenge.
Scotland’s Premier League stars are more than several cuts above the Moldovan squad and they have more than enough quality to put this one out of arm’s reach in the first half.
Clarke will demand a professional, tidy, solid victory. It doesn’t need to be pretty, it just needs to be enough.
Our prediction: Moldova 0-2 Scotland (9/2 at bet365).
