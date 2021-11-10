What channel is Moldova v Scotland World Cup qualifier on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Scotland can’t afford any slip-ups at this late stage of their World Cup qualifiers on TV when they face Moldova this week.

Advertisement

The Scots are in superb form having won four matches in a row to place themselves second in Group F with a four-point gap over Israel in third. There are just two rounds of matches, including this one, to go.

Steve Clarke’s side simply need to beat Moldova and a World Cup qualification play-off place is all theirs regardless of results elsewhere.

Anything less than a win, coupled with an Israeli victory over Austria, would lead to Scotland needing a result against the mighty Denmark – the only team in the European World Cup qualifiers with a 100 per cent winning record. Eight games, eight wins.

Moldova sit bottom of the group with seven defeats in eight matches, having conceded 24 goals. Their only point came in their opening match against the Faroe Islands.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Moldova v Scotland on TV and online.

Qatar World Cup stadiums 2022 – in pictures

For more features check out: Premier League stadiums | Premier League kits | Who will win the Premier League? | Premier League table predicted 2021/22 | Best players in the Premier League 2021 | Best football players in the world 2021

When is Moldova v Scotland on TV?

Moldova v Scotland will take place on Friday 12th November 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Moldova v Scotland will kick off at 5pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies going on this week, and you can check out all of the home nations’ fixtures on our live football on TV guide.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Moldova v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 4:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Moldova v Scotland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Moldova v Scotland team news

Moldova predicted XI: Avram; Armas, Posmac, Potirniche; Jardan, Dros, Ionita, Rata, Marandici; Ghecev, Nicolaescu.

Scotland predicted XI: Gordon; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Patterson, McLean, Gilmour, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn; Adams.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Moldova v Scotland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Moldova (20/1) Draw (5/1) Scotland (2/11).*

For all the latest World Cup qualifier odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Moldova v Scotland

They have to do it, right? They simply can’t let it slip now, surely? Scotland fans won’t take anything for granted going into this one, but from the outside looking in, this feels like a formality rather than a challenge.

Scotland’s Premier League stars are more than several cuts above the Moldovan squad and they have more than enough quality to put this one out of arm’s reach in the first half.

Clarke will demand a professional, tidy, solid victory. It doesn’t need to be pretty, it just needs to be enough.

Our prediction: Moldova 0-2 Scotland (9/2 at bet365).

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.