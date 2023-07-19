Bukayo Saka netted for the Gunners, with Kai Havertz making his Arsenal debut after joining from Chelsea this summer.

Arsenal have completed a couple more signings since the Nürnberg game, with West Ham's Declan Rice joining in a British-record £105m deal, with Jurriën Timber of Ajax also heading to the Emirates.

Arteta's side are hoping to go one step further than their second-placed finish last season and win their first Premier League title since their Invincibles campaign in 2003/04.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch MLS All-Stars v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is MLS-All Stars v Arsenal?

MLS All-Stars v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 20th July 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

MLS All-Stars v Arsenal kick-off time

MLS All-Stars v Arsenal will kick off at 1:30am.

What TV channel is MLS All-Stars v Arsenal on?

MLS All-Stars v Arsenal will be broadcast on Apple TV.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights on the official Arsenal YouTube channel.

How to live stream MLS All-Stars v Arsenal online

You can watch MLS All-Stars v Arsenal on Apple TV.

Check out Arsenal's official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.