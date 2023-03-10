Match of the Day is in turmoil ahead of the weekend following the news that Gary Lineker will step back from hosting this weekend's show.

He described language used by Braverman as "not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s" and has subsequently been criticised by the Home Secretary and other Members of Parliament over the course of the week.

Initial reports suggested the Match of the Day icon would continue in his role as usual this weekend, but a BBC statement on Friday afternoon suggests this will not be the case.

A BBC spokesperson said: "The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.

“When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none. We have never said that Gary should be an opinion free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the latest situation with regards to who will present Match of the Day on Saturday night.

Who will present Match of the Day this week?

As late as Thursday afternoon, Lineker appeared to put the issue behind him, playing down any consequences and confirming he was "very much looking forward to presenting" Match of the Day on Saturday.

However, Friday's statement from the BBC appears to have shut down any possibility of Lineker sitting on the iconic sofa this weekend.

In the wake of the statement, regular pundits Ian Wright and Alan Shearer tweeted that they will voluntarily step back from featuring on the show, with Wright claiming to stand in solidarity with Lineker.

Micah Richards and other prominent figures on the show are yet to comment on whether they will feature, and it remains to be seen who will take over as lead presenter.

Match of the Day 2 host Mark Chapman appears the most likely to be called upon by the BBC to fill the role, though he is also yet to make any comment following the statement on Lineker.

Jermaine Jenas is a current presenter for MOTDx and The One Show and could be considered for the sofa on Saturday night.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to the BBC for clarification with regards to the Match of the Day line-up this weekend.

