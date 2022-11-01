Spurs thought they'd snatched a crucial three points last week against Sporting Lisbon in north London, however Harry Kane's 95th minute strike was ruled out by VAR.

Tottenham travel to Marseille on Tuesday night with top spot in Group D still up for grabs. Antonio Conte's men will qualify for the Champions League knockout stages with a win or a draw in France, with a victory securing top spot.

That draw leaves top and bottom in Group D separated by just two points heading into the final fixtures.

Tottenham bounced back from last week's disappointment with a 3-2 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday. They left it late again with Rodrigo Bentancur netting in the 92nd minute, and this time the goal was allowed.

Marseille, meanwhile, will qualify for the knockout stages if they beat Tottenham on Tuesday night. They'll also top the group if Sporting Lisbon v Eintracht Frankfurt is a draw.

Marseille lost in Frankfurt last week and they were held by Strasbourg in Ligue 1 on Saturday. However, manager Igor Tudor did make a few changes with the Spurs game in mind.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Marseille v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Marseille v Tottenham?

Marseille v Tottenham will take place on Tuesday 1st November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Marseille v Tottenham will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Marseille v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Marseille v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Marseille v Tottenham team news

Marseille predicted XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Payet, Sanchez.

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Son, Lucas, Kane.

Marseille v Tottenham odds

Marseille (15/8) Draw (12/5) Tottenham (11/8)

Our prediction: Marseille v Tottenham

Marseille need to win on Tuesday and they'll be all-out attack in front of their home fans.

While that may cause Tottenham a few problems, it will also leave plenty of space for Antonio Conte's men to exploit on the counter attack.

Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura's pace - with Harry Kane dropping deep to be the link between midfield and attack - could see Spurs have success on the break.

Our prediction: Marseille 1-2 Tottenham (17/2 at bet365)

