What channel is Man Utd v Wolves Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United remain in solid form despite a post-Christmas wobble as they head into battle against Wolves.

The Red Devils drew with Newcastle the day after Boxing Day following a dismal performance on Tyneside, but a thrashing of Burnley has lifted spirits and means Ralf Rangnick’s men are undefeated since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure on 20th November.

Jadon Sancho is creeping into form and that will delight fans and staff members alike as he seeks a big second half of his debut season for United.

Wolves remain a tight ship in 2021/22. There have only been five goals scored in the last seven matches involving Wolves.

Bruno Lage will expect a similarly disciplined performance here to weather a potential storm on the way from Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Wolves?

Man Utd v Wolves will take place on Monday 3rd January 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Wolves will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend, including Chelsea v Liverpool live on Sky Sports.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Wolves team news

Man Utd predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo, Rashford

Wolves predicted XI: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Traore, Jimenez, Trincao

Man Utd v Wolves odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Wolves

Wolves will dig deep, defend, stay compact and hope to frustrate United as much as possible. A draw would be a solid result to kick-start 2022 as they seek to establish themselves in the top half.

However, United boast an array of match-winners, one of whom is likely to step up and strike out of nowhere to claim another victory that will keep Rangnick’s side ticking along nicely.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-0 Wolves (6/1 at bet365)

