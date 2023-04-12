Erik ten Hag's team have already claimed a pair of Spanish scalps in the knockout stages of this season's competition after getting the better of Barcelona in the play-off round and Real Betis in the last 16.

Manchester United welcome Sevilla to Old Trafford for the first leg of the quarter-final meeting between the former Europa League winners.

The Dutchman is sweating on main man Marcus Rashford's fitness, however the in-form forward hobbled off with a groin injury during the closing stages of last weekend's win over Everton.

Sevilla are the most successful team in the history of the Europa League (and in its former guise as the UEFA Cup) with six previous victories.

But this has been a tricky campaign for the Spanish club as they sit 13th in La Liga and are on their third manager, with José Luis Mendilibar being the latest to take his place in the dugout.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Sevilla on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Sevilla?

Man Utd v Sevilla will take place on Thursday 13th April 2023.

Man Utd v Sevilla kick-off time

Man Utd v Sevilla will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Sevilla on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Man Utd v Sevilla online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Man Utd v Sevilla on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Man Utd v Sevilla odds

Man Utd v Sevilla prediction

