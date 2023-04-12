The in-form forward hobbled off with a groin problem during the closing stages of last weekend's Premier League win over Everton and manager Erik ten Hag will be eager to have him available for the business end of the season.

Manchester United are swearing on Marcus Rashford's fitness ahead of the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie with Sevilla.

Rashford has hit 27 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions this term and his potential absence is a blow to United's hopes of more silverware.

Ten Hag has other injury concerns too, as Luke Shaw missed the Toffees win and is unlikely to return for Sevilla's visit to Old Trafford, while Alejandro Garnacho and Donny van de Beek remain long-term absentees.

Sevilla loanee Alex Telles is eligible to face his parent club and the Spanish club boast a number of recognisable names in their squad including Erik Lamela, Jesus Navas and Ivan Rakitic.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Man Ud v Sevilla.

When is Man Utd v Sevilla?

Man Utd v Sevilla will kick off at 8pm on Thursday 13th April 2023.

Man Utd v Sevilla team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Weghorst.

Sevilla predicted line-up: Dmitrovic; Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Acuna; Jordan, Rakitic; Suso, Lamela, Gil; En-Nesyri.

Man Utd v Sevilla prediction

Manchester United are winless in three meetings with Sevilla, but Erik ten Hag has restored Old Trafford to fortress status so the Red Devils are fancied to build an advantage ahead of the second leg in Spain.

While Marcus Rashford has been United's chief source of goals this term, the likes of Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes are capable of chipping in, while Scott McTominay is in decent scoring form.

Sevilla are enduring a challenging campaign and squeezed through ties with PSV and Fenerbahce since dropping down from the Champions League.

The Spanish side have been travel sick all campaign in Europe and La Liga, which means it could be a case of avoiding a hefty defeat at all costs to keep the tie alive.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Sevilla (11/2 at bet365)

Man Utd v Sevilla odds

Man Utd (4/11) Draw (15/4) Sevilla (8/1)

