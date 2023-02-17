Brendan Rodgers's side have scored eight goals in their last two games – beating Aston Villa 4-2 and then Tottenham 4-1 – and look to have put their rough patch over the festive period behind them.

A resurgent Leicester City head to Old Trafford on Sunday with hopes of becoming the first team to win away at Manchester United since September.

But Old Trafford has become something of a fortress again under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils have lost just two games at the Theatre of Dreams all season and won 14 of their last 16 matches there.

The ongoing absences of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, and Man Utd's trip to the Nou Camp on Thursday, will mean the Foxes fancy their chances of dirtying that record.

Doing so by adding just a third win at Old Trafford in the past decade would certainly confirm that Leicester are back to their best.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Leicester?

Man Utd v Leicester will take place on Sunday 19th February 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Leicester kick-off time

Man Utd v Leicester will kick off at 2pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Leicester odds

Man Utd v Leicester prediction

RadioTimes.com now publishes more football coverage than ever before! You can check out the full Man Utd v Leicester predictions guide for expert insight into the game, as well as predicted line-ups for both teams.

