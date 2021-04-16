What channel is Man Utd v Burnley Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United’s Premier League run-in features two encounters with teams in danger of relegation – and one of those are Sunday’s opponents Burnley, who are still nervously looking over their shoulder at the drop zone.

The Clarets have pulled away from the bottom three recently yet back-to-back defeats in their latest Premier League fixtures means Sean Dyche and co. can’t rest easy.

United beat Burnley by just one goal back in January and this could be an equally close game.

Yet boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be confident his troops can grind out the required result and maintain their course for a top-four finish this term.

Indeed, the manager could even decide to rest some of his players who featured in the Europa League on Thursday in order to manage his squad though the final few fixtures of the campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Burnley on TV?

Man Utd v Burnley will take place on Sunday 18th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Burnley will kick off at 4pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this gameweek including Leeds v Liverpool, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 3:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Man Utd v Burnley team news

Man Utd: Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire will be all rested for this trip after missing the Europa League clash against Granada through suspension.

Edinson Cavani is creeping into form and will lead the line as Anthony Martial remains sidelined. Eric Bailly could return after recovering from COVID, though Marcus Rashford remains a fitness doubt.

Burnley: Goalkeeper Nick Pope may be fit from a shoulder injury to feature here, while Jay Rodriguez and Kevin Long are doubtful.

Dyche will definitely be without Robbie Brady and Ashley Barnes for this encounter.

Man Utd v Burnley odds

Our prediction: Man Utd v Burnley

While Burnley held United to a close battle last time they met, the Clarets actually failed to record a single shot on target at Turf Moor.

And the same pattern could play out once again here. United’s patience will be tested by a Burnley defence which knows how to dig in.

But Solskjaer has plenty of attacking options to choose from and the hosts will eventually breach the Clarets’ back line – although they may have to wait until the second half for that breakthrough.

Our prediction: Man Utd 2-0 Burnley (6/1 at bet365)

