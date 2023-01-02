A tricky start to the season is firmly in the past with Erik ten Hag enjoying a productive maiden campaign in the Old Trafford dugout as he bids to return the Red Devils to the top table.

Manchester United welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford as their quest to climb the Premier League table continues.

Marcus Rashford has been in hot form and will fancy his chances of getting on the scoresheet against an opposition that has conceded at an average of more than two goals per game.

Bournemouth are pointless against the 'Big Six' this season and make the long trip up north more in hope than expectation.

The Cherries have never won at Old Trafford so a positive result would be a bonus in their fight to avoid the trap door, with the relegation pack starting to close up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Bournemouth?

Man Utd v Bournemouth will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday 3rd January 2023.

Man Utd v Bournemouth team news

Man Utd predicted line-up: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Bournemouth predicted line-up: Neto; Smith, Mepham, Senesi, Zemura; Christie, Cook Lerma, Billing; Solanke, Moore

Man Utd v Bournemouth prediction

Manchester United are in excellent form on their own patch and don't seem to be missing Cristiano Ronaldo at all.

The Red Devils have scored two goals or more in five of their last six home matches and look good value to stick a few past a Bournemouth team that have leaked 26 times on their eight away trips.

Marcus Rashford is back to his best and there is the potential for goals across Erik ten Hag's team with the likes of Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho in support.

Our prediction: Man Utd 3-0 Bournemouth (8/1 at bet365)

Man Utd v Bournemouth odds

