Man Utd will need to wrap up their US tour before they can think about their trip back to Wembley and there is optimism the Dutch coach could have Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee available for the game against Betis. He may be without both Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund, however, after the duo picked up knocks against Arsenal last weekend.

Betis, who finished seventh in LaLiga and went out in the knockout round play-offs in the Europa Conference League last season, should prove a testing opposition for Man Utd.

Results are not the priority in pre-season but fans and coaches of both clubs will expect to see the intensity stepped up as the start of their respective new campaigns near.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Betis on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Man Utd v Betis?

Man Utd v Betis will take place on Thursday 1st August 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Man Utd v Betis kick-off time

Man Utd v Betis will kick off at 3am.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Betis on?

You can watch the game live on MUTV from 2am.

Fans can tune in to MUTV via Sky TV (Sky channel 418) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 526).

MUTV requires a monthly subscription, the cost of which will vary based on your TV provider.

How to live stream Man Utd v Betis online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Arsenal v Man Utd on MUTV.

MUTV requires a monthly subscription.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.