He will hope to keep up the defensive solidity going into the next batch of Premier League fixtures, starting with an encounter with West Brom.

The Baggies are second-bottom in the Premier League table with just one win to their name in 12 matches.

Boss Slaven Bilic is under pressure to steer his squad into calmer waters, but will know they could be in for a rough evening at the Etihad.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man City v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Man City v West Brom on TV?

Man City v West Brom will take place on Tuesday 15th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Man City v West Brom will kick off at 8pm.

There's a full round of Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video taking place this week including Liverpool v Tottenham.

How to live stream Man City v West Brom online

You can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video from 7:30pm.

Amazon’s Premier League coverage will be available to stream for free on the Amazon Prime website and app, without having to pay for a subscription.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial which means you can watch hit shows such as The Boys and El Presidente as well as the Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £7.99 a month and offers free next day delivery on thousands of items as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Man City v West Brom team news

Man City: Eric Garcia is the only confirmed absentee for City with Sergio Aguero aiming for a place on the bench at least as he continues his recovery from a long absence.

Phil Foden is likely to be given plenty of game time over the Christmas period while John Stones has majorly impressed since returning to Pep's starting XI.

West Brom: Matheus Pereira is suspended for this one, depriving the Baggies of a key source of creativity.

Conor Townsend and Hal Robson-Kanu are both out for West Brom while Sam Field faces a late fitness test.

Our prediction: Man City v West Brom

City are steadily returning to the City we have become accustomed to under Guardiola.

They appear to be missing the classy David Silva in the middle, but an increasingly robust defence has taken pressure off whichever forwards line up for City in attack.

Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and Foden will continue their rotational dance for a place in the XI, but whoever starts, they should be able to pierce through the West Brom ranks.

Our prediction: Man City 4-0 West Brom

